A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick

March 08, 2018
I write this post every year, and it really doesn't mean anything, but it feels like something to do, so you'll read it and like it. Anyway, I took a look at the 32nd overall pick – the Philadelphia Eagles' pick currently in the 2018 NFL Draft – over the last 25 years, and found that it's a shockingly bad group.
Here's the list:
|Year
|Pick No. 32
|2017
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints
|2016
|Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Browns
|2015
|Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots
|2014
|Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings
|2013
|Matt Elam, S, Ravens
|2012
|David Wilson, RB, Giants
|2011
|Derek Sherrod, OT, Packers
|2010
|Patrick Robinson, CB, Saints
|2009
|Ziggy Hood, DT, Steelers
|2008
|Phillip Merling, DE, Dolphins
|2007
|Anthony Gonzalez, WR, Colts
|2006
|Mathias Kiwanuka, DE, Giants
|2005
|Logan Mankins, OG, Patriots
|2004
|Benjamin Watson, TE, Patriots
|2003
|Tyler Brayton, DE, Raiders
|2002
|Patrick Ramsey, QB, Redskins
|2001
|Drew Brees, QB, Chargers
|2000
|Dennis Northcutt, WR, Browns
|1999
|Kevin Johnson, WR, Browns
|1998
|Jerome Pathon, WR, Colts
|1997
|Nathan Davis, DE, Falcons
|1996
|Leeland McElroy, RB, Cardinals
|1995
|Craig Newsome, CB, Packers
|1994
|Eric Mahlum, OG, Colts
|1993
|Ben Coleman, OG. Cardinals
Drew Brees is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Logan Mankins was a very good guard in the NFL for a long time, Ben Watson is still in the league, and Ryan Ramczyk had a good rookie season. Other than those guys? Yikes! I mean, who in the hell is Eric Mahlum?
So should the Eagles trade out? Trade up? Forfeit the pick? Run naked through the streets? I say yes.
Here are the players drafted at each of their other draft slots since 2010. They are also not very pretty.
