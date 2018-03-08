A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick

I write this post every year, and it really doesn't mean anything, but it feels like something to do, so you'll read it and like it. Anyway, I took a look at the 32nd overall pick – the Philadelphia Eagles' pick currently in the 2018 NFL Draft – over the last 25 years, and found that it's a shockingly bad group.

Here's the list:

Year Pick No. 32 2017 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints 2016 Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Browns 2015 Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots 2014 Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings 2013 Matt Elam, S, Ravens 2012 David Wilson, RB, Giants 2011 Derek Sherrod, OT, Packers 2010 Patrick Robinson, CB, Saints 2009 Ziggy Hood, DT, Steelers 2008 Phillip Merling, DE, Dolphins 2007 Anthony Gonzalez, WR, Colts 2006 Mathias Kiwanuka, DE, Giants 2005 Logan Mankins, OG, Patriots 2004 Benjamin Watson, TE, Patriots 2003 Tyler Brayton, DE, Raiders 2002 Patrick Ramsey, QB, Redskins 2001 Drew Brees, QB, Chargers 2000 Dennis Northcutt, WR, Browns 1999 Kevin Johnson, WR, Browns 1998 Jerome Pathon, WR, Colts 1997 Nathan Davis, DE, Falcons 1996 Leeland McElroy, RB, Cardinals 1995 Craig Newsome, CB, Packers 1994 Eric Mahlum, OG, Colts 1993 Ben Coleman, OG. Cardinals

Drew Brees is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Logan Mankins was a very good guard in the NFL for a long time, Ben Watson is still in the league, and Ryan Ramczyk had a good rookie season. Other than those guys? Yikes! I mean, who in the hell is Eric Mahlum?

So should the Eagles trade out? Trade up? Forfeit the pick? Run naked through the streets? I say yes.

Here are the players drafted at each of their other draft slots since 2010. They are also not very pretty.

Pick No. 130

2017: Julién Davenport, OT Texans

2016 Alex Lewis, OT, Ravens

2015 Terry Poole, OG, Seahawks

2014 James White, RB, Patriots

2013 Kyle Juszczyk, FB, Ravens

2012 Christian Thompson, S, Ravens

2011 Jamie Harper, RB, Titans

2010 O'Brien Schofield, DE, Cardinals



Pick No. 132

2017 Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles

2016 Willie Henry, DT, Ravens

2015 DeAndre Smelter, WR, 49ers

2014 Kevin Pierre-Louis, OLB, Seahawks

2013 Devin Taylor, DE, Lions

2012 Mike Daniels, DE, Packers

2011 Kealoha Pilares, WR, Panthers

2010 Michael Hoomanawanui, TE, Rams



Pick No. 169

2017 Treston Decoud, CB, Texans

2016 Antwione Williams, OLB, Lions

2015 David Mayo, LB, Panthers

2014 Ronald Powell, OLB, Saints

2013 Josh Evans, S, Jaguars

2012 Asa Jackson, CB, Ravens

2011 Chris White, LB, Bills

2010 David Reed, WR, Ravens



Pick No. 206

2017 Sam Rogers, FB, Rams

2016 Mike Thomas, WR, Rams

2015 Aaron Ripkowski, FB, Packers

2014 Jamea Thomas, S, Patriots

2013 Vince Williams, LB, Steelers

2012 Lavon Brazill, WR, Colts

2011 Justin Rogers, CB, Bills

2010 Kyle Williams, WR, 49ers



I don't know which of the Seahawks' three seventh-round draft picks the Eagles received back in the Michael Bennett trade, so we'll skip that one for now. Less work for me!

