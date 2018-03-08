March 08, 2018

A look at the history of the 32nd overall pick

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030818DrewBrees Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees was selected 32nd overall once upon a time. The rest of the 32nd overall picks of yesteryear? Bleh.

I write this post every year, and it really doesn't mean anything, but it feels like something to do, so you'll read it and like it. Anyway, I took a look at the 32nd overall pick – the Philadelphia Eagles' pick currently in the 2018 NFL Draft – over the last 25 years, and found that it's a shockingly bad group. 

Here's the list: 

Year Pick No. 32
2017 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints
2016 Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Browns
2015 Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots
2014 Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Vikings
2013 Matt Elam, S, Ravens
2012 David Wilson, RB, Giants
2011 Derek Sherrod, OT, Packers
2010 Patrick Robinson, CB, Saints
2009 Ziggy Hood, DT, Steelers
2008 Phillip Merling, DE, Dolphins
2007 Anthony Gonzalez, WR, Colts
2006 Mathias Kiwanuka, DE, Giants
2005 Logan Mankins, OG, Patriots
2004 Benjamin Watson, TE, Patriots
2003 Tyler Brayton, DE, Raiders
2002 Patrick Ramsey, QB, Redskins
2001 Drew Brees, QB, Chargers
2000 Dennis Northcutt, WR, Browns
1999 Kevin Johnson, WR, Browns
1998 Jerome Pathon, WR, Colts
1997 Nathan Davis, DE, Falcons
1996 Leeland McElroy, RB, Cardinals
1995 Craig Newsome, CB, Packers
1994 Eric Mahlum, OG, Colts
1993 Ben Coleman, OG. Cardinals

Drew Brees is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Logan Mankins was a very good guard in the NFL for a long time, Ben Watson is still in the league, and Ryan Ramczyk had a good rookie season. Other than those guys? Yikes! I mean, who in the hell is Eric Mahlum?

So should the Eagles trade out? Trade up? Forfeit the pick? Run naked through the streets? I say yes.

Here are the players drafted at each of their other draft slots since 2010. They are also not very pretty.

Pick No. 130

  1. 2017: Julién Davenport, OT Texans 
  2. 2016 Alex Lewis, OT, Ravens
  3. 2015 Terry Poole, OG, Seahawks
  4. 2014 James White, RB, Patriots
  5. 2013 Kyle Juszczyk, FB, Ravens
  6. 2012 Christian Thompson, S, Ravens
  7. 2011 Jamie Harper, RB, Titans
  8. 2010 O'Brien Schofield, DE, Cardinals

Pick No. 132

  1. 2017 Donnel Pumphrey, RB, Eagles
  2. 2016 Willie Henry, DT, Ravens
  3. 2015 DeAndre Smelter, WR, 49ers
  4. 2014 Kevin Pierre-Louis, OLB, Seahawks
  5. 2013 Devin Taylor, DE, Lions
  6. 2012 Mike Daniels, DE, Packers
  7. 2011 Kealoha Pilares, WR, Panthers
  8. 2010 Michael Hoomanawanui, TE, Rams

Pick No. 169

  1. 2017 Treston Decoud, CB, Texans
  2. 2016 Antwione Williams, OLB, Lions
  3. 2015 David Mayo, LB, Panthers
  4. 2014 Ronald Powell, OLB, Saints
  5. 2013 Josh Evans, S, Jaguars
  6. 2012 Asa Jackson, CB, Ravens
  7. 2011 Chris White, LB, Bills
  8. 2010 David Reed, WR, Ravens

Pick No. 206

  1. 2017 Sam Rogers, FB, Rams
  2. 2016 Mike Thomas, WR, Rams
  3. 2015 Aaron Ripkowski, FB, Packers
  4. 2014 Jamea Thomas, S, Patriots
  5. 2013 Vince Williams, LB, Steelers
  6. 2012 Lavon Brazill, WR, Colts
  7. 2011 Justin Rogers, CB, Bills
  8. 2010 Kyle Williams, WR, 49ers

I don't know which of the Seahawks' three seventh-round draft picks the Eagles received back in the Michael Bennett trade, so we'll skip that one for now. Less work for me!

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

