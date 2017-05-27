Looking for a summer gig? Philly might not be the best place for one, report finds

If you're hoping to land a summer job to get some extra cash, you may want to head out of Philadelphia, according to one recent report.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its 2017 list of the "Best Places for Summer Jobs" this week and the City of Brotherly Love wasn't found in the most favorable spot.

Out of 150 cities across the U.S., Philadelphia was found at No. 98, one spot above Oklahoma City and one below Birmingham.

Pittsburgh took the No. 22 ranking.

To organize the list, WalletHub considered two categories – "youth job market" and "social environment and affordability." Within the two categories, WalletHub looked at 21 other factors like the number of internships in the city, unemployment rate, income levels, public transportation, rent and more.

Individually, Philly was ranked at the No. 108 spot for its youth job market while it was found in the No. 72 spot for social environment and affordability.

WalletHub also ranked Philly low on its list of "Best and Worst Cities for Jobs" back in January.

Orlando, Florida was the best spot for a summer job, according to the list.

Check out the top 10 cities for a short-term gig below or see WalletHub's complete findings here.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Scottsdale, Arizona

3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

5. San Francisco, California

6. Portland, Oregon

7. Atlanta, Georgia

8. Modesto, California

9. Nashville, Tennessee

10. Cincinnati, Ohio