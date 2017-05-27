Lists Jobs
06_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia skyline as seen from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Eakins Oval.

May 27, 2017

Looking for a summer gig? Philly might not be the best place for one, report finds

Lists Jobs Philadelphia Summer Business Economy
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

If you're hoping to land a summer job to get some extra cash, you may want to head out of Philadelphia, according to one recent report.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its 2017 list of the "Best Places for Summer Jobs" this week and the City of Brotherly Love wasn't found in the most favorable spot.

RELATED: Citizens Bank Park is one of nation's most vegan-friendly ballparks, PETA finds

Out of 150 cities across the U.S., Philadelphia was found at No. 98, one spot above Oklahoma City and one below Birmingham. 

Pittsburgh took the No. 22 ranking. 

To organize the list, WalletHub considered two categories – "youth job market" and "social environment and affordability." Within the two categories, WalletHub looked at 21 other factors like the number of internships in the city, unemployment rate, income levels, public transportation, rent and more.

Individually, Philly was ranked at the No. 108 spot for its youth job market while it was found in the No. 72 spot for social environment and affordability.

WalletHub also ranked Philly low on its list of "Best and Worst Cities for Jobs" back in January.

Orlando, Florida was the best spot for a summer job, according to the list.

Check out the top 10 cities for a short-term gig below or see WalletHub's complete findings here.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Scottsdale, Arizona

3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

5. San Francisco, California

6. Portland, Oregon

7. Atlanta, Georgia

8. Modesto, California

9. Nashville, Tennessee

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052617NelsonAgholor

Eagles Mailbag: What about Nelson Agholor for Kyle Fuller?

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.