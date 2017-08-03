A man allegedly masturbated in a New Jersey theater during 'The Emoji Movie'

Some guy is being sought in New Jersey for allegedly doing something very gross in a movie theater while a kids flick was playing.

According to local news reports, police in Howell, Monmouth County, are looking for a suspect who was allegedly caught masturbating during "The Emoji Movie" by a mom who was watching the film with her kids. Per Howell Patch:

A woman watching the movie with her children at the Xscape Movie Theater on Route 9 in Howell witnessed the man performing lewd acts with his hands down his pants, police said. The woman said the man was seated alone in the back row of the theater with his pants unbuttoned and unzipped, pleasuring himself, police said.

"The Emoji Movie" is about the emojis on your phone coming to life, or at least that's what I got from the bits of the trailer I was forced to watch the first few seconds of when it was a YouTube ad. To my knowledge, there is no sexually explicit or provocative material in the film. But hey, people are creepy and weird.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man with facial hair in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a yarmulke on his head, a white dress shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Howell police at 732-938-4575, ext. 2885.