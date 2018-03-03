Man dies in Upper Merion after tree falls on car during nor'easter

A 57-year-old man died after a tree fell onto the car he was in on Friday night in Upper Merion Township, according to reports.

CBS Philly first reported that the falling tree struck the car as it headed northbound on South Gulph Road between Arden and Upper Gulph roads around 7 p.m., as a slow-moving nor'easter continued to bring snow and powerful winds to the region.

Police in the Montgomery County township said that a 45-foot section of the tree had toppled onto the roadway and that it landed on top of the front windshield, dashboard and front seat, according to the report.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation was underway Friday night.

The man was one of seven people reported killed from falling trees in the storm along the East Coast. Victims included a 6-year-old boy died in Virginia after a tree fell on his family’s home, an 11-year-old boy hit by a falling tree in New York state and a 77-year-old woman struck by a branch outside her home in Baltimore.