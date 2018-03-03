March 03, 2018

Man dies in Upper Merion after tree falls on car during nor'easter

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Weather
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

A 57-year-old man died after a tree fell onto the car he was in on Friday night in Upper Merion Township, according to reports.

CBS Philly first reported that the falling tree struck the car as it headed northbound on South Gulph Road between Arden and Upper Gulph roads around 7 p.m., as a slow-moving nor'easter continued to bring snow and powerful winds to the region.

Police in the Montgomery County township said that a 45-foot section of the tree had toppled onto the roadway and that it landed on top of the front windshield, dashboard and front seat, according to the report.

The man was found inside the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation was underway Friday night.

The man was one of seven people reported killed from falling trees in the storm along the East Coast. Victims included a 6-year-old boy died in Virginia after a tree fell on his family’s home, an 11-year-old boy hit by a falling tree in New York state and a 77-year-old woman struck by a branch outside her home in Baltimore.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Weather Upper Merion Storms Montgomery County Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five potential trade destinations for Nick Foles
030118NickFoles

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.