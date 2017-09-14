Man sentenced to prison for bags of heroin labeled 'Donald Trump'

A Delaware man has been sentenced to prison after authorities said they found him in possession of drugs marked with the name of the president of the United States.

The Department of Justice said Thursday that Bob Bennett, of Seaford, was given a prison term of 66 months and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Police and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a search warrant at Bennett's home in November. Officials said they found a .40-caliber firearm in a room with two safes.

It was in the safes that authorities said they found 3,250 bags of heroin labeled “Donald Trump.” Also allegedly found near the home were an additional 109 bags of heroin stamped with “Donald Trump” or “Ferrari,” as well as $2,418 in cash.

"Bennett was responsible for introducing a large amount of heroin into the community," said acting U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss in a news release. "Worse, he used guns to further that activity — even providing weapons to the dealers selling his heroin."

District of Delaware Court Judge Gregory M. Sleet said during sentencing that he was unsettled by Bennett being involved in the criminal justice system for 24 years, adding that he hoped the prison sentence would help rehabilitate his life for him and his children.