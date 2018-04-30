April 30, 2018

Man walking around with AR-15 rifle in Abington alarms, frustrates residents

By PhillyVoice staff
Police Guns
04302018_North_HIlls_GM Google/StreetView

North Hills in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

Abington police are investigating multiple reports on Monday of a person walking around with an AR-15 rifle slung over his shoulder.

The incidents alarmed a number of residents.

The man, who is known to police as a gun-rights supporter, was reportedly seen in several different areas of the township – North Hills, Ardsley, Glenside and the Abington Shopping Center – according to a letter to township residents from police Chief Patrick Molloy.

MORE NEWS: Montgomery County lawyer claims $457M Powerball jackpot for trust

"While this individual’s intentions are unknown, it appears that he is attempting to draw our police officers into a debate or an encounter over his 2nd amendment right to carry this weapon in public," the chief said in Monday night's letter. "All of our officers are well aware of this passive-aggressive tactic, as they have been videotaped during at least one encounter with him.

"While no laws have been broken," the chief continued, "this individual’s actions have caused unnecessary alarm to the public, thus diverting valuable police resources from our core mission."

Molloy said he understands that residents are concerned and frustrated about the actions of the individual, who was not identified or further described by police. He urged the public to resist taking any action against, or even speaking to, the man. Residents who feel their safety is threatened by the man should call 911 and an officer will be dispatched immediately, he said.

"As your Chief, I assure you that the Department’s primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our residents, and this man’s actions, while lawful, appear to serve no legitimate purpose," Molloy wrote. "Our Department will continue to balance our duty to protect the 2nd Amendment rights of this individual with our duty to provide public safety to all of our residents."

Abington police continue to investigate the matter, the chief said.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Police Guns Abington Montgomery County

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers vs. Celtics series preview: The keys to victory for Sixers against their oldest rival
043018-BenSimmons-USAToday

Fundraisers

PHOTOS: The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala
Carroll - 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Eagles

Analyzing the Eagles' (unofficial) 2018 undrafted free agent class
042918JoshAdams

Media

Free Library of Philadelphia announces free access to New York Times with library card
04272018_free_library_phila_FCH.jpg

Celebrities

Andy Cohen's worst interview? Philly's own Amber Rose
Andy Cohen

Wildlife

Pennsylvania Game Commission euthanizes coyote caught in Philadelphia
Coy wolf PPD

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.