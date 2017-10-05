Man with gun threatens pedestrian at South Jersey hospital

Police are seeking a driver who pointed a gun at a pedestrian Tuesday morning in a parking lot at a South Jersey hospital.

Willingboro police are investigating the incident at Lourdes Hospital in the Burlington County township.

At about 8 a.m., a pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk was nearly struck by an SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, police said.

The pedestrian and driver exchanged words. That's when the driver allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened the pedestrian, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a black male between the ages of 20-25, thin build with shoulder-length dreadlocks and possibly a goatee.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle they are asked to contact the Willingboro Police Department at (609) 877-3001 or the Citizen Tip Hotline at (609) 877-6958.