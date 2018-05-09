More News:

May 09, 2018

Ahead of May 15 primary, Pennsylvania attorney general lays out voting rights

Make sure you know your rights on voting day

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Voting Primary Election
Primary stickers Pennsylvania Jacqueline Larma/AP Photo

Stickers for voters are seen on a table at a polling station in Wayne, Pa.

The office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General has published a comprehensive guide to your voting rights — even proper protocol for how to take a “ballot selfie.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has created a guide to your voting rights on his website that will help with the more practical side of voting. All the important FAQs needed for Election Day are there.

And yes, apparently that includes the proper way to take a selfie that proves you voted. The Pennsylvania Department of State recommends that if you take a selfie inside the polling place, make sure you don’t disclose too much about you or others because it’s “illegal to reveal how you are about to vote,” the guide reads.

DOS also recommends that you wait to post the selfie on social media until after you’ve left the polling place. You can face some penalties for posting a selfie before your vote has actually been cast.

Who knew.

What election, you ask? Well, primary day is next Tuesday, May 15. If you don’t know anything about this, you should probably check out our guide to the primary and do some research about all the candidates. If you’re a registered voter you can cast a ballot at your local poll where you’ve registered. You can check if you’re a registered voter here and where you’re supposed to vote here.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m.

And don't forget to smile.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Voting Primary Election Pennsylvania Elections Josh Shapiro Attorney General

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 5 preview: Can Philly steal a game in hostile territory?
050918-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Recreation

Deeper, faster Cooper River hosting a boatload of marquee rowing events
02-050518_CooperRiver_Kerrigan.JPG

Food & Drink

Harper's Garden is new spot for outdoor dining and drinking
Carroll - Harper's Garden

Eagles

How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to gain in 2019?
031618TreyBurton

Wellness

Pollen nation
seasonal allergies pollen

Restaurants

Meet the 27-year-old winner of Philly's only 2018 James Beard Award
camille cogswell zahav

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.