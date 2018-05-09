Ahead of May 15 primary, Pennsylvania attorney general lays out voting rights

The office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General has published a comprehensive guide to your voting rights — even proper protocol for how to take a “ballot selfie.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has created a guide to your voting rights on his website that will help with the more practical side of voting. All the important FAQs needed for Election Day are there.

And yes, apparently that includes the proper way to take a selfie that proves you voted. The Pennsylvania Department of State recommends that if you take a selfie inside the polling place, make sure you don’t disclose too much about you or others because it’s “illegal to reveal how you are about to vote,” the guide reads.

DOS also recommends that you wait to post the selfie on social media until after you’ve left the polling place. You can face some penalties for posting a selfie before your vote has actually been cast.

Who knew.

What election, you ask? Well, primary day is next Tuesday, May 15. If you don’t know anything about this, you should probably check out our guide to the primary and do some research about all the candidates. If you’re a registered voter you can cast a ballot at your local poll where you’ve registered. You can check if you’re a registered voter here and where you’re supposed to vote here.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m.

And don't forget to smile.