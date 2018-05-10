More Culture:

May 10, 2018

Meek Mill talks probation, Nicki Minaj, opioid addictions on New York radio show

He was on The Breakfast Club radio show on Thursday

By Emily Rolen
Meek Mill says his life right now is all about choices.

“Who I have around me is key,” he said. “It’s just a little bit different now.”

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was freed on April 24 after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner admitted Mill may have been unjustly convicted. He was granted bail after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release.

Since then, he told New York radio show The Breakfast Club, who he surrounds himself with and where he goes is all up to him these days, and no one else.

“I go against the rules,” he said. “I already went against the rules when I decided I wanted to make a lot of money. And everybody in my hood was failing and dying and going to prison. So I feel like I make up the rules in my world. I determine what’s cool.”

Mill was arrested in 2008 for a drug and gun case when he was 19. He was sentenced to a year in jail, but was let go on early release after serving only five months. Mill, now 30, has been on probation for the seven years.

Mill has been in and out of jail for years because of violations to his probation. Mill mentioned the incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks that made national headlines in April that ended with the arrest of two black men. It could have happened to him and he would be back in jail, Mill said.

“People would have been like, ‘So what? He violated probation,’” he said.

He also discussed his struggle with opioid addiction, growing up in Philly and his relationship with Nicki Minaj.

