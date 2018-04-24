Report: Meek Mill will 'likely' attend 76ers game following prison release

April 24, 2018
Meek Mill reportedly will attend the 76ers' playoff game Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release from prison.
Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin said it is "more likely than not" that Mill will attend Game 5 against the Miami Heat, according to the New York Times. And if the Philadelphia rapper can arrive at the Wells Fargo Center on time, he may even ring a ceremonial pregame bell.
Just spoke to Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. He said it’s “more likely than not” Meek Mill will attend Game 5 tonight, and he’ll ring the ceremonial bell pre-game if he can get there in time.— Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) April 24, 2018
Mill, 30, a Philadelphia native, will be released from a Pennsylvania prison Tuesday afternoon after the state Supreme Court overruled Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced him to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.
The rapper has been in jail since November. The case has generated national attention, with social justice activists decrying his punishment as unusually harsh.
At varying points throughout his imprisonment, protesters demonstrated outside Philly's Criminal Justice Center to demand his release.
Mill posted a series of tweets after receiving the news on Tuesday afternoon.
He thanked God, his family and his public advocates, describing his five-month imprisonment as "a nightmare." He also thanked the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, saying he was "grateful for your commitment to justice."
I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018
To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues.— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018
In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018
Various celebrities visited the rapper during his imprisonment at the State Correctional Institution Chester in Delaware County.
Comedian Kevin Hart and Rubin visited Mill in prison earlier on Tuesday.