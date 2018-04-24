Report: Meek Mill will 'likely' attend 76ers game following prison release

Meek Mill reportedly will attend the 76ers' playoff game Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release from prison.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin said it is "more likely than not" that Mill will attend Game 5 against the Miami Heat, according to the New York Times. And if the Philadelphia rapper can arrive at the Wells Fargo Center on time, he may even ring a ceremonial pregame bell.

Mill, 30, a Philadelphia native, will be released from a Pennsylvania prison Tuesday afternoon after the state Supreme Court overruled Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced him to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.



The rapper has been in jail since November. The case has generated national attention, with social justice activists decrying his punishment as unusually harsh.

At varying points throughout his imprisonment, protesters demonstrated outside Philly's Criminal Justice Center to demand his release.



Mill posted a series of tweets after receiving the news on Tuesday afternoon.

He thanked God, his family and his public advocates, describing his five-month imprisonment as "a nightmare." He also thanked the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, saying he was "grateful for your commitment to justice."









Various celebrities visited the rapper during his imprisonment at the State Correctional Institution Chester in Delaware County.

Comedian Kevin Hart and Rubin visited Mill in prison earlier on Tuesday.