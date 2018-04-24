April 24, 2018

Twitter reacts as freed Meek Mill rings bell at Sixers-Heat game

By PhillyVoice Staff
040818MeekMill Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Meek.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill was released from prison in Chester County on Tuesday, marking the end of a lengthy legal battle that became a symbol of the criminal justice reform movement in the United States.

The timing couldn't have been better if it had been scripted. The rapper's release came just as the Philadelphia 76ers were preparing to take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their first-round series, with a chance close out and advance to the next round.

The Sixers, led by co-owner Michael Rubin, invited Meek Mill to ring the bell during the pre-game ceremonies. He was joined by comedian and fellow Philly native Kevin Hart.


Supporters of Meek Mill chimed in on Twitter to celebrate his homecoming. 










PhillyVoice Staff

