Mike Trout on Eagles fans: 'I want to be right there with them'

Now batting for the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies, Mike Trout?



Well, probably not.

But it's fun to envision the superstar centerfielder in a Phillies uniform every now and then, especially when the Phils embark on the occasional three-game set in Anaheim against Trout's Angels.

Trout, whose hometown of Millville, New Jersey is a 45-minute drive away from Citizens Bank Park, touched on the possibility of playing for the Phillies down the line in an interview Wednesday with Phillies broadcaster Gregg Murphy.



"Obviously, I have a couple more years on my contract," Trout said before the Angels blanked the Phils, 7-0. "Growing up as a kid, you always want to play for your team, but I love it in Anaheim. I can't say enough about this organization, I was brought up here and we'll see what happens."

But Trout, a two-time American League MVP, hasn't been subtle in recent years about his Philadelphia sports fandom. He was spotted often last year at Eagles games after the baseball season ended.

He apparently trusts the process, too.

Trout even hopped aboard the LeBron-to-Philly train earlier this summer.

The two-time AL MVP also said this week that, whenever he can, he wants to be alongside some 65,000 Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Going to the games, seeing the guys and just cheering them on," Trout told Murphy. "I know how passionate the fans are in Philly and I want to be right here with them."

Trout signed a six-year deal with the Angels in 2014, locking him in with Anaheim through 2020.

Naturally, he has said that he loves playing in Anaheim for the team that took him 25th overall in the 2009 MLB draft.

In a May interview with our Phillies reporter, Ryan Lawrence, Trout was asked if he ever envisions himself playing in Philadelphia.

"Uh, you know, I love Anaheim," he said. "I haven't even thought about it."

There you have it? As Trout said this week, we'll just have to wait and see.