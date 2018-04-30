Mob Talk: A first for 'Skinny Joey' Merlino

April 30, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss a first for Philadelphia Mob boss Joey Merlino. The 56-year-old wiseguy pleaded guilty for the first time in his life after his first trial ended with a hung jury. The plea annoyed the judge, but went through anyway. What was behind the decision? What does it mean for Joey's future and the future of the Philly Mob? And new details on a new federal investigation in Philadelphia and New Jersey, with at least one big name surfaces.
