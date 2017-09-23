Mob Talk: Never-before-seen video of Ralph Natale talking about hit-man role

The latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown hit YouTube on Friday and it features exclusive video of one of the Philadelphia's best-known mobsters.

The latest report from veteran journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratweiser focuses on mob boss turned government witness Ralph Natale and includes never-before-seen tape of Natale talking about his chilling plans in the 1970s to carry out a hit in a very public place, and how that murder was foiled. And Natale details a meeting of Pennsylvania's top Mob bosses, including Angelo Bruno and Russell Bufalino.

Watch the latest report (and past episodes) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to see future episodes:



NEW EPISODE

EPISODE 1



Mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss the East Coast La Cosa Nostra federal indictment involving Philly Mob boss "Skinny" Joey Merlino.







EPISODE 2

"Easy to Kill" – the words of mob boss Joey Merlino on surveillance tape. The impact. The defense. Does it have implications for his future? Anastasia and Schratwieser discuss the case.







EPISODE 3

There's new trouble for the Philly Mob: the FBI's elite Squad One is looking into unsolved murders. The hits just keep coming for the wiseguys. Schratwieser and Anastasia have the latest on whether there's a new cooperator and what it will take to make the Fed's case.







EPISODE 4

In a Mob Talk Sitdown exclusive, the former head of the FBI's elite Organized Crime Unit in Philadelphia breaks down the career of former-cop-turned-mobster, turned FBI informant Big Ron Previte, who just passed away at the age of 73. Former FBI agent John Terry has the inside story on Previte.





EPISODE 5

Retired FBI Agent John Terry, one-time head of the organized crime squad in Philadelphia, talks about how a potential white collar crime investigation could be just as effective as a criminal racketeering probe targeting the local mob. It's all about following the money, he says. Plus, he says conflict could be brewing among the Philly Mob's three factions.



