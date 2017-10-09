Mob Talk: Why Joey Merlino is gambling with his future by going to trial

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratweiser share new details on key government witness John "Junior" Rubeo and the case against Joey Merlino, who is gambling with his future by going to trial. Accusations are flying about Rubeo, who wore a wire against the flamboyant Philly Mob boss for months, and the recordings he made.

NEW EPISODE

EPISODE 1



Mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss the East Coast La Cosa Nostra federal indictment involving Philly Mob boss "Skinny" Joey Merlino.







EPISODE 2

"Easy to Kill" – the words of mob boss Joey Merlino on surveillance tape. The impact. The defense. Does it have implications for his future? Anastasia and Schratwieser discuss the case.







EPISODE 3

There's new trouble for the Philly Mob: the FBI's elite Squad One is looking into unsolved murders. The hits just keep coming for the wiseguys. Schratwieser and Anastasia have the latest on whether there's a new cooperator and what it will take to make the Fed's case.







EPISODE 4

In a Mob Talk Sitdown exclusive, the former head of the FBI's elite Organized Crime Unit in Philadelphia breaks down the career of former-cop-turned-mobster, turned FBI informant Big Ron Previte, who just passed away at the age of 73. Former FBI agent John Terry has the inside story on Previte.





EPISODE 5

Retired FBI Agent John Terry, one-time head of the organized crime squad in Philadelphia, talks about how a potential white collar crime investigation could be just as effective as a criminal racketeering probe targeting the local mob. It's all about following the money, he says. Plus, he says conflict could be brewing among the Philly Mob's three factions.





EPISODE 6

Exclusive video shows m

ob boss turned government witness Ralph Natale talking about his chilling plans in the 1970s to carry out a hit in a very public place, and how that murder was foiled.



