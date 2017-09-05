Montgomery County family farm creates epic Sixers corn maze

September 05, 2017
Fall is in the air, which means the return of basketball and autumn activities. And for one Montgomery County family, it means an impressive combination of both.
Tom Moore, Sixers beat writer for the Bucks County Courier Times, tweeted a picture Monday night of one Souderton family farm's corn maze.
The maze includes the Sixers logo, a basketball court and, of course, "Trust the Process."
Farm near Souderton HS in Montgomery County. #Sixers @SASDInfo pic.twitter.com/gjLUmnlvRi— Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) September 5, 2017
Corn mazes dedicated to sports fandom are actually pretty common. Take, for instance, this Ohio family that honored LeBron James last year with a maze the King himself praised:
Kelly and Greg Clement of Brunswick we are honored by this! We're also fans of you guys. Thanks for the support!! pic.twitter.com/oWI6Ascjmb— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2016
Or this Chicago White Sox maze from a few years back:
.@whitesox corn maze. pic.twitter.com/2MQtOBefoi— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 29, 2014
Or this Derek Jeter corn maze from 2014 when the longtime Yankees captain retired.
Is that a Derek Jeter corn maze? Yes! Farm in NJ shows #Re2pect for Yankees retired captain. Well done @VonThunFarms pic.twitter.com/iYbWN19iPe— Kirk Gimenez (@KirkGimenez) October 11, 2014
