Montgomery County family farm creates epic Sixers corn maze

Fall is in the air, which means the return of basketball and autumn activities. And for one Montgomery County family, it means an impressive combination of both.

Tom Moore, Sixers beat writer for the Bucks County Courier Times, tweeted a picture Monday night of one Souderton family farm's corn maze.

The maze includes the Sixers logo, a basketball court and, of course, "Trust the Process."

Corn mazes dedicated to sports fandom are actually pretty common. Take, for instance, this Ohio family that honored LeBron James last year with a maze the King himself praised:

Or this Chicago White Sox maze from a few years back:

Or this Derek Jeter corn maze from 2014 when the longtime Yankees captain retired.

Fansided put together a list of other sports-themed corn mazes that you can check out here.