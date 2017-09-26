Party celebrating 'Monument Lab' to feature Questlove

For Mural Arts Philadelphia’s "Monument Lab," a citywide public art and history project, 20 artists were invited to create monuments for modern Philly. The project features temporary public art in 10 locations across the city.

Each artist was selected for "their common interest in engaging living histories in their respective artworks."

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is hosting the exhibition hub, featuring images from the artists’ prototype monuments and every proposal offered by members of the public.

On Friday, Oct. 6, there will be a party at PAFA celebrating "Monument Lab." Attendees can explore the hub, dance, eat, drink and join in painting activities with artist Steve Powers.

Spank Rock, DJ Touchtone, Gun$ Garcia and Questlove will be spinning tunes.



Tickets for the party are $25 per person. PAFA members receive a discount.

"Monument Lab" runs through Nov. 19.

Friday, Oct. 6

7-11 p.m. | $25 per person

The Rotunda at PAFA

118-128 N. Broad St.

