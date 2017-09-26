Parties Art
Monument Lab Courtesy of Mural Arts Philadelphia/"Monument Lab"

Tania Bruguera’s monument to the new immigrant is a sculpture of a child that will disintegrate from exposure to the elements over time and will be replaced throughout the exhibition with new versions fabricated with PAFA students.

September 26, 2017

Party celebrating 'Monument Lab' to feature Questlove

PAFA is hosting the event

Parties Art Philadelphia Center City PAFA Mural Arts Philadelphia Mural Arts
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

For Mural Arts Philadelphia’s "Monument Lab," a citywide public art and history project, 20 artists were invited to create monuments for modern Philly. The project features temporary public art in 10 locations across the city.

Each artist was selected for "their common interest in engaging living histories in their respective artworks."

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is hosting the exhibition hub, featuring images from the artists’ prototype monuments and every proposal offered by members of the public.

On Friday, Oct. 6, there will be a party at PAFA celebrating "Monument Lab." Attendees can explore the hub, dance, eat, drink and join in painting activities with artist Steve Powers.

Spank Rock, DJ Touchtone, Gun$ Garcia and Questlove will be spinning tunes. 

Tickets for the party are $25 per person. PAFA members receive a discount.

"Monument Lab" runs through Nov. 19.

Promument

Friday, Oct. 6
7-11 p.m. | $25 per person
The Rotunda at PAFA
118-128 N. Broad St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

092317JakeElliott

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

People

zuckerberg cheesesteak

Pat's or Geno's? Mark Zuckerberg came to Philadelphia for 'the best cheesesteak in the land'

Politics

Malcolm Jenkins national anthem

Malcolm Jenkins equates Trump to an 'internet troll'

Television

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Map: Every local film location from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Escapes

Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.