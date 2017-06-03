The National Spelling Bee champ couldn't spell covfefe correctly

On CNN's "Newsday" Friday morning, the nation's 2017 spelling champion couldn't correctly spell an apparent nonsense word posted to the president's millions of social media followers.

California sixth grader Ananya Vinay, 12, who won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, was asked by the show's hosts to spell "covfefe," the word inexplicably tweeted out by Donald Trump that may or may not be a secret government code name, according to the White House.

Vinay, despite getting the word's definition and language of origin, was unable to do it:

And with that, the covfefe mystery continues.



