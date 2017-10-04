New Jersey woman allegedly beat boyfriend to death with frying pans

A New Jersey woman is charged with murder after she allegedly killed her boyfriend using a pair of frying pans.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday that Maleia Cole, 33, of Camden, has been apprehended for the Sept. 2 incident when officers responded to an aggravated assault at the Pantry One food market on the 2200 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Woodlynne.

There, authorities said they found the victim, Jason Lewis, 35, also of Camden, conscious but bleeding from injuries to his head and face in Woodlynne.

Lewis told responding officers that Cole had followed him across the street while beating him repeatedly with two metal frying pans. He told them she had fled in the direction of her house on Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Lewis was hospitalized after complaining of pain and dizziness and underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries and died on Sept. 26.

Cole was charged with one count of first degree murder on Sept. 30 and was arrested on Monday, Oct. 2.

She was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility and a pretrial detention hearing is pending. Under new criminal justice laws, Cole can be detained without bail or released with conditions, per a court order.