December 24, 2017

NFL Sunday open thread

Eagles NFL
122417DrewBrees David Goldman/AP

Drew Brees and Matt Ryan will square off in a game including a pair of potential Eagles playoff opponents in the Saints and Falcons.

Merry Christmas Eve, for those of you who celebrate. The Philadelphia Eagles have already locked up a first-round bye, and none of the teams playing today can catch them, so today's action around the league will serve as something of scouting session for potential divisional round playoff opponents.

Eagles Mailbag: The 'other' likely teams in the NFC playoffs aren't that good, right? | Eagles-Raiders injury report, with analysis | Eagles vs. Raiders: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info | Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders | Did the voters get the Eagles' Pro Bowl selections right?

The Eagles will play on Christmas night (Monday). Here are the rest of the games around the league on Sunday.

Early games: 

  1. Browns at Bears
  2. Lions at Bengals
  3. Rams at Titans
  4. Dolphins at Chiefs
  5. Bills at Patriots
  6. Falcons at Saints
  7. Chargers at Jets
  8. Broncos at Redskins
  9. Buccaneers at Panthers

Later games:

  1. Jaguars at 49ers
  2. Seahawks at Cowboys
  3. Giants at Cardinals

There is no Sunday Night Football game.

In case you missed our Week 16 picks, you can find them here.

Feel free to discuss the action around the league today below.

