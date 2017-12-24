NFL Sunday open thread

Merry Christmas Eve, for those of you who celebrate. The Philadelphia Eagles have already locked up a first-round bye, and none of the teams playing today can catch them, so today's action around the league will serve as something of scouting session for potential divisional round playoff opponents.



The Eagles will play on Christmas night (Monday). Here are the rest of the games around the league on Sunday.

Early games:

Browns at Bears

Lions at Bengals

Rams at Titans

Dolphins at Chiefs

Bills at Patriots

Falcons at Saints

Chargers at Jets

Broncos at Redskins

Buccaneers at Panthers



Later games:

Jaguars at 49ers

Seahawks at Cowboys

Giants at Cardinals



There is no Sunday Night Football game.

Feel free to discuss the action around the league today below.