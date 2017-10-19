Food & Drink Fundraisers
PhillyStock_Reading_Terminal_Market aimintang/iStock

A scene from Reading Terminal Market in Center CIty.

October 19, 2017

Food Trust throwing after-hours party in Reading Terminal Market

It's an all-ages event

Food & Drink Fundraisers Philadelphia Family-Friendly Parties Night Market
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Sadly, the last Night Market of the season has come and gone. The Food Trust, which organizes the neighborhood food truck festivals, has something special planned to fill the void this winter, however.

The nonprofit is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an evening benefit party at Reading Terminal Market on Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets are now available.

Partygoers can enjoy access to market merchants after-hours, as well as music, dancing, raffles, cooking demos and tastings.

RELATED: Philly's Christmas Village to return to LOVE Park this holiday season

All ages are invited to attend. General admission is $25 in advance and $40 at the door. Those age 12 and under can attend for free.

There's also a VIP option for $250, which includes unlimited food & drink.

All proceeds will go toward The Food Trust, which works to ensure that everyone has access to healthy, affordable food.

Night at the Market: A 25th Anniversary Celebration to Benefit The Food Trust

Friday, Dec. 1
7-10 p.m. | $25-$40 general admission; $250 VIP
Reading Terminal Market
12th and Filbert streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

