Food Trust throwing after-hours party in Reading Terminal Market

Sadly, the last Night Market of the season has come and gone. The Food Trust, which organizes the neighborhood food truck festivals, has something special planned to fill the void this winter, however.

The nonprofit is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an evening benefit party at Reading Terminal Market on Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets are now available.

Partygoers can enjoy access to market merchants after-hours, as well as music, dancing, raffles, cooking demos and tastings.

All ages are invited to attend. General admission is $25 in advance and $40 at the door. Those age 12 and under can attend for free.



There's also a VIP option for $250, which includes unlimited food & drink.

All proceeds will go toward The Food Trust, which works to ensure that everyone has access to healthy, affordable food.



Friday, Dec. 1

7-10 p.m. | $25-$40 general admission; $250 VIP

Reading Terminal Market

12th and Filbert streets