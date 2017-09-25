Food & Drink Night Market
Block after block of the century-old outdoor Italian Market features vendors offering global cuisines.

September 25, 2017

It's been five years since Night Market was in this neighborhood

It will be the second-to-last one of the 2017 season

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The next Night Market, the Food Trust's traveling food truck festival, will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5. It will be the second-to-last one of the 2017 season.

The outdoor event will return to the Italian Market.

Last time it was held there was the year Beyoncé gave birth to Blue Ivy Carter, people said "YOLO" a lot and America fell in love with The Fierce Five – it was 2012.

The full list of participating food trucks and mobile vendors hasn't been announced yet, but we do know some of them.

Roast Cebu Lechòn, Isgro Pastries, Papermill Fresh Asian Kitchen, Cappuccio's Meats, T & S Bake Shoppe, Babalouie BBQ and Cardenas Oil & Vinegar Taproom are participating.

There will also be live entertainment from Max Swan and Flounder Warehouse.

The Night Market will run from 6-10 p.m.

Italian Market Night Market

Thursday, Oct. 5
6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Sinead Cummings

