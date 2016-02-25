February 25, 2016

N.J. teen accused of pigeon abuse at Bensalem gun club

Animal welfare group SHARK posts disturbing video on YouTube

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
New Jersey teenage filmed by animal welfare group following pigeon shoot at Philadelphia Gun Club on Jan. 30, 2016.

A New Jersey teenager has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly violated the accepted standards for humanely euthanizing pigeons used in a shoot held by a suburban Philadelphia gun club.

The 17-year-old boy, who is not being identified because of his age, was hired by the Bensalem-based Philadelphia Gun Club to euthanize the pigeons following a shoot held on January 30, according to ABC News.

Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), an animal welfare group, filmed a person wearing a red hoodie as he tossed rocks at the injured pigeons, threw them around and poked at them as they lay dying. (Warning: The video below contains disturbing footage of the incident).



Authorities say the Bridgeton, New Jersey teen was identified by gun club members after SHARK posted its video on YouTube.

A lawyer representing the Philadelphia Gun Club says the organization is cooperating fully in the investigation.

