Noted idiot, awful rapper and white person Jake Paul uses N-word

Jake Paul, a famous tool, decided to use the N-word in what media outlets are for some reason classifying as a "rap." Mr. Paul is a white person.

In a video published by TMZ, Mr. Paul can be heard using the racial slur at least twice while attempting to rhyme gibberish over music, an apparent continuation of his fantasy in which he is a hip hop artist.

You can watch the video below. It contains explicit language.

Mr. Paul's brother, celebrity monster Logan Paul, recently exploited suicide on his vlog and attempted to apologize a second time by swelling up his eyes a bit after his first apology was ridiculed for containing mostly the words "I" and "me."

The Paul brothers once rapped together about how they were mad at each other but then stopped being mad at each other and were friends again. It, predictably, was awful.