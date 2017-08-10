Restaurants Closures
Eulogy Belgian Tavern.

Eulogy Belgian Tavern.

August 10, 2017

Old City tavern shuts down after 15 years, citing 'epidemic drug and crime spree' in Philly

Owners to auction off assets — including beer — in free online event

By Michael Tanenbaum
Old City's award-winning Eulogy Belgian Tavern, one of the top rated craft beer restaurants in the United States, is no more.

After 15 years at 136 Chestnut Street, the city's last remaining authentic Belgian-owned restaurant will close due to what owner Michael Naessens described as an "epidemic drug and crime spree" in Philadelphia.

The restaurant explained its decision further in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Eulogy Belgian Tavern.

Eulogy Belgian Tavern.

"'Everything dies baby that's a fact. But maybe everything that dies someday comes back,'" Eulogy's statement read. "Thanks for 15 incredible years serving you! Unfortunately, we feel the current epidemic drug and crime spree in Philadelphia has made it too difficult to safely staff and operate our business anymore so we're taking a break." 

It sure seems like more than a break. 

All of the restaurant's assets will be placed up for auction between Monday, Aug. 14 and Wednesday, Aug. 30 on AuctionNation.com. Registration is free and open to the public. Details can be found at the website's Eulogy Belgian Tavern Liquidation Auction.

"Maybe we'll see you again in the future," Eulogy's statement continued. "In the meantime, live the Eulogy you want and know we are eternally grateful to all guest and employees over the past 15 years. Eulogy has spoken its last words and poured its final beers."

