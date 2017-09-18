One stop away: Hershey, Pennsylvania

In the coming weeks, we'll be rounding up a series of suggestions for readers in want of a short getaway that's not too expensive and not too far away from Philadelphia. Fall tends to be a busier time of year than summer, so the window to escape is narrower. This week, we highlight Hershey, Pa., the Sweetest Place On Earth.

Drive Time: Hershey is a straight shot from Philly, just an hour and a half west on 76 followed by 30 quick minutes on PA-72.

Where to Stay: As one might expect from a town built upon a candy fortune, the chocolate magnate’s namesake hotel is both wonderful and a little bit weird. The historical property boasts Spanish-style architecture including a mosaic fountain in the lobby area and sprawling grounds. Chocolate is intrinsic to the Hershey experience, from cocoa massages and chocolate fondue wraps at the on-property spa to a full range of chocolate cocktails at all of the hotel’s bars and unlimited access to Kit Kats, Milk Duds and Mounds.