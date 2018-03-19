1 storm, 2 coastal lows and plenty of uncertainty around chances for a big snowstorm

Snow in spring?

Yes, but ...

Just 24 hours or so away from the start of a complicated, multi-part storm, forecasters remain unsure of its full impact on the Philadelphia region. The latest trends, they said Monday morning, point to the pieces being in place for a "big winter snowstorm," but there are factors working against that idea, at least for the Tuesday part of the storm, and lots of uncertainty with Wednesday's weather.

Here's what we know, or think we know, at this point, according to the Mount Holly office of the National Weather Service:

Multiple coastal lows. Two distinct waves of precipitation, or not.

A storm moves into the region on Tuesday with light snow. Less than 2 inches likely with less accumulation due to several factors, including the high sun angle and a high pressure system a little too far away for an all-snow event.

Rain likely south of the city through at least Tuesday night with a mix of rain/sleet/snow approaching Philadelphia, and its southern and eastern suburbs particularly.

North and west of the city, it looks like there will be snow Tuesday and Tuesday night with a sharp cutoff on the northern edge of the precipitation zone.

A winter weather advisory is possible, forecasters said.

A break in the precipitation on Tuesday night, or maybe not.

A second low pressure system moves up the coast for Wednesday, and with it a potentially significant snowfall amid equally significant uncertainty. (Count on a couple more inches of snow at least.)

Weather models are all over the place. Some models now suggest a high-impact event as the second coastal low tracks closer to the coast, increasing snow accumulation and windy conditions. Two other models, which had indicated a snowy scenario in previous runs, have now backed off that idea. Another model is in the middle, but pretty much suggesting minor impact, forecasters said.

They note that in recent years, models have trended northwest on storms' approach to produce several significant snows. So, no ruling out a big snowstorm.

A winter storm watch may eventually be needed for Wednesday.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service .

If we get a significant snowfall, the extensive tree damage and power outages we saw with two nor'easters earlier this month could re-occur, forecasters warn.

And, yes, it's true, another storm system could impact the region next weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow before 3 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday night: Rain and snow likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow between till 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.