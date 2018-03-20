Nor'easter's 1-2 punch: rain, sleet, gusty winds and as much as 14 inches of snow

The snowstorm expected to hit the Philadelphia region on Wednesday has forecasters advising motorists to stay off the roads.

They are also warning of a possible repeat of earlier storms this month that knocked down trees and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands of customer without power, some for many days.

But that's putting the truck before the snowplow.

The lesser effects of a major nor'easter – the fourth this month – moving up the Mid-Atlantic coast will actually begin to be felt Tuesday afternoon and night, with a wintry mix falling on area roads and sidewalks before the evening rush hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters have now issued a winter weather warning for the entire region from 6 p.m. Tuesday night to 2 a.m. Thursday.

The precipitation – a mix of rain, light snow and sleet, and possibly freezing rain in some locations – is expected to develop by noon Tuesday and continue through the night, with accumulations of ice and light glaze on area roads, forecasters said. Slippery conditions should be expected for the Tuesday afternoon commute, with a period of freezing rain possible along the I-95 corridor at night.

And that is the more sedate part of the storm.

The wintry mix will change to all snow on Wednesday, with snowfall rates as high as 3 inches an hour in the afternoon.

Accumulations of 10-14 inches of heavy snow are expected – the lesser amount in and near Philadelphia, and the higher amount north and west of the city, from Downingtown to Doylestown, according to the weather service.

Exact snow amounts are difficult to project with certainty around where the heaviest snow bands will develop, forecasters noted.

Thundersnow could make a return in the afternoon.

Forecasters said conditions on area roadways will be dangerous on Wednesday, and asked the public to consider foregoing any unnecessary travel. Significantly reduced visibility can be expected.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service

The nor'easter will produce northeast to north winds gusting at 25 to 35 mph at times. Combined with the heavy, wet snow that will collect on trees and electrical lines, downed trees and widespread power outages are possible on Wednesday.

There is a potential for coastal flooding through the next three high tide cycles. Minor coastal flooding is expected Tuesday night. Minor-to-moderate coastal flooding is expected with the high tide cycles on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Storm-force winds and rough seas are expected on the coastal waters of New Jersey and Delaware, and on Delaware Bay from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The snow tapers off Wednesday night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Tuesday: Rain, snow, and sleet likely between noon and 2 p.m., then rain and sleet. High near 36. Northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night: Rain, snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between till 3 a.m., then snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain thereafter. Low around 30. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. High near 33. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before 8 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 30. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.