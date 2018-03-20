Philly schools to close Wednesday as nor'easter hits region

Winter Storm Toby has arrived in the Philadelphia region on the first day of spring and the cancellations, closings and preparations are underway.

The School District of Philadelphia on Tuesday – ahead of a storm expected to drop as much as a foot of snow – announced all schools and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday. All early childhood centers also will be closed.



All School District of Philadelphia after-school activities, including athletic programs and professional development sessions, for Tuesday are canceled.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia also will close all high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city on Wednesday. Archdiocesan high schools and elementary schools in suburbs normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district.

City officials will discuss storm preparations at a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday news conference.



The Delaware County Courthouse, Government Center and county offices will be closed Wednesday.

SEPTA has announced that Regional Rail service on Wednesday will operate on a Saturday schedule, in accordance with its Severe Storm Service Plan. The Wilmington/Newark Line will operate an enhanced Saturday schedule and there will be no Cynwyd Line service. Norristown High Speed Line trains will run every 20 minutes.

Several city bus routes will be delayed, detoured or suspended starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Additional routes may be affected depending on how much snowfalls and other effects of the storm.

SEPTA will cut back, and possibly suspend, bus service along routes that are historically impacted by winter storms. This includes the bus routes: 7, 9, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 38, 44, 46, 47, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57, 58, 65,70, 73, 77, 84, 88, 92, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 107, 108, 112, 114, 117, 119, 120, 124, 126, G, H, XH, J, K, and L.

Additional bus routes could be detoured or suspended if road conditions deteriorate, SEPTA officials said.

For travelers who must use SEPTA to get around, the subways will be the best modes of transit, with 24-hour train service operating on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines. There will be no Nite Owl bus service.

PATCO will modify its train service eastbound and westbound. Its complete snow schedule can be found here.

NJ Transit announced that Access Link Service will cancel all service statewide on Wednesday. Customers will be contacted and updated via Access Link Online accordingly.

De-icing of planes is underway at Philadelphia International Airport, where numerous flights are already being canceled. The airport advises passengers to check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport wherever you’re flying. Some airlines are offering fee waivers to change itineraries for booked travel to/from certain cities on certain dates in anticipation of the storm. If you're planning to fly over the next couple of days, check with your airline for details. To get flight status, call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE or check the airport website, www.phl.org.

PECO announced it is making preparations for the nor'easter, expected to bring heavy snow and wind gusts of 25-35 mph that could topple trees and power lines.

The utility has mobilized field and support personnel, including tree crews, to be ready to respond to potential service interruptions caused by the storm. In addition, contractors from PECO’s Exelon sister utility ComEd in Illinois have been dispatched to assist in the mid-Atlantic if needed.

PECO asks its customers, including those with smart meters, to report any outages at peco.com and via PECO's free mobile app. Customers may also report outages and downed wires by calling 800-841-4141. To sign up for email and text notifications, visit peco.com/alerts.

Customers with special needs, including the elderly, disabled or those dependent on electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place should they experience an extended power outage.

PECO's restoration priorities are public safety and critical care facilities, such as 911 centers, hospitals and pumping stations. Then restoration is generally scheduled so that the greatest number of customers can be restored as quickly and as safely as possible. But in cases of extended power outages, consideration is also given to customers who have been without service for the longest.

This developing story will be updated.