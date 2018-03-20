March 20, 2018

With the foot forecast, 2017-18 would land on Top 10 list of snowiest winters in Philly since 1979

By PhillyVoice staff
Carroll - March nor'easter snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Snow covers trees and the road on North 21st Street in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia on March 7, 2018.

If Philadelphia gets the 12 inches of snow on Wednesday called for in the latest forecast, this past winter would land in the Top 10 snowiest seasons of the past nearly 40 years.

When flurries began to fall in Center City Philadelphia prior to noon Tuesday, the official season accumulation of snow at the Philadelphia International Airport was 22.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Add another 12 inches of snow or so before the nor'easter moves out on Wednesday night, and the city would stand near 34.2 inches of total accumulation. That would be good for seventh-place – unofficially – on the list of the snowiest winters in Philadelphia from 1979-2018.

Another couple of hypothetical inches – hey, it could happen – would bump 2017-2018 up to sixth place.

Assuming this past winter moves onto the list, that would mean 6 of the Top 10 snowiest winters since 1979 have come in the past decade.

The table below combines historical data from the weather service and a bit of speculation/guessing about snowfall totals from the current storm:

TOP 10 SNOWIEST WINTERS IN PHILLY (1979-2018)(inches) 
2009-2010 78.7
2013-2014 68.0
1995-199665.5
2002-200346.3
2010-201144.0
1982-198335.9
2017-201834.2*
2004-200530.4
2015-201627.5
2014-201527.0
 Seasonal average22.4
*including hypothetical 12 inches from Tuesday/Wednesday storm


