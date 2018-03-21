Gov. Wolf urges drivers to stay off roads as powerful nor'easter arrives

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate Wednesday as Winter Storm Toby continues moving across the Philadelphia region.

Pennsylvania officials urged motorists to avoid roadways, noting that the heaviest snow from the storm has yet to come.

"I know people will look outside and think it's not so bad," Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards said at a 10 a.m. press conference. "We are expecting the brunt of the storm to come along soon.

"It is possible that we could get 1-to-3 inches an hour," she added. "That could create white-out conditions. We're also seeing icing. That can happen and it can happen very quickly."

After pelting the city with freezing rain during the morning commute, the nor'easter began dropping snow on Philly around 9:45 a.m. But several inches of snow had already begun accumulating in some suburbs.

The storm is expected to dump about 11 inches of snow in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall totals could be even higher in the northern suburbs, where 13 inches is possible in parts of Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties, and a bit lower in the extreme western suburbs. The heavy snow to come and gusty winds also have officials concerned about downed trees and electrical lines resulting in widespread power outages. By 10:30 a.m., the storm was beginning to create a mess on the roadways. An accident was blocking the right westbound lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Bensalem and Willow Grove exits. And a multi-vehicle crash had been cleared from the southbound lanes of I-95, between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street exits in Northeast Philadelphia. Two separate accidents had closed lanes along I-676 in Camden. And a vehicle went off the roadway in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, south of the Mount Laurel interchange. State officials – including Gov. Tom Wolf – were urging caution. Wolf, who has declared a statewide disaster emergency, pledged that PennDOT and utility crews will work hard to salt, plow and clear roadways.

"The heaviest part of the storm is coming later today," Wolf said while visiting Philadelphia. "We'll see that they're ready. We're going to respond as quickly as we can throughout Pennsylvania." Major roads in the Philadelphia area, including I-95 and I-76, appeared to be mainly wet. But many roads farther north, including Route 611 in Doylestown, were covered with snow by mid-morning. Major roads in South Jersey, including the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295, were clear and wet, for the time being. Farther west, the Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed mid-morning between the Reading and Lancaster interchanges due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A layer of sleet covers the sidewalks on the 2800 block of Girard Avenue early Wednesday morning, March, 21, 2018.

SPEED RESTRICTIONS A 25 mph speed restriction is in effect on the following Delaware River bridges: Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry.

Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange is restricted to 50 mph due to roadway conditions. The Garden State Parkway, from Cape May to Irvington, has a 45 mph speed restriction. There also is a 45 mph speed limit restriction on the entire Pennsylvania Turnpike and Northeast Extension, I-95, I-76, I-476, Route 422, Route 309 and Route 63. There is a ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, large combination vehicles, tractors hauling empty trailers, motorcycles and recreational vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Northeast Extension. The vehicle ban is also in effect on I-95, I-76 and I-476. Restrictions will remain in place throughout the storm. FEWER TRAINS AND FLIGHTS SEPTA has enacted its Severe Storm Service Plan, operating its Regional Rail trains on a Saturday schedule. The transit authority expects to cut back or suspend bus service on routes that are historically impacted by snow.

Additional information on SEPTA can be found here. Amtrak is operating at modified service because of the weather. Many Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Washington and Boston were canceled. Full service will be restored when it is safe to do so, railroad officials said. Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled to take off or arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport. Schools, courts and municipal offices across the region have closed. And the city entered a snow emergency at 9 a.m., prohibiting motorists from parking along major thoroughfares. Power outages are expected once conditions worsen, but both PECO and PSEG showed minimal outages on Wednesday morning. State officials anticipate an abundance of downed limbs and power lines. Wind gusts are expected to reach 25 mph in Philadelphia. "As soon as it ends, road conditions should start clearing up fairly quickly," Wolf said. "But it depends on what happens to power lines. That's the big unknown at this point."