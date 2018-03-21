Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes

March 21, 2018
Like any major winter storm, the nor’easter bringing snow, wind and ice to the region Tuesday into Wednesday needed a name. For this latest storm, The Weather Channel — the self-dubbed handler of picking storm names — went with Toby.
That specific name, along with the timing of the nor’easter, turn out to be — *pauses for comedic effect* — the perfect storm.
The latest mid-March bombardment of unsavory weather marks the second nor'easter this month, and comes on the heels of the first day of spring. In other words, most of us are sick of these conditions and would rather just go to work and school than have another day trapped inside. (OK, maybe not school.)
All that considered, the name Toby seems quite fitting. Toby, of course, is the name of the human resources character on "The Office" who manager Michael Scott loathes.
One of the defining recurring bits on the U.S. version of the show is Steve Carell's character belittling and berating Toby Flenderson, played by Paul Lieberstein, at their Scranton workplace.
Michael hates Toby. We all hate this weather. The Internet, knowing what to do, took appropriate action.
Enjoy:
*sees this next storm is #WinterStormToby*— Ryan Miller (@ryan_mill) March 19, 2018
*loads all Michael Scott vs. Toby gifs into drafts* pic.twitter.com/f5oxc6B3b9
My exact expression when I see that #WinterStormToby is going to dump 12" on us tomorrow- Wednesday pic.twitter.com/u9dvx7UYMh— Kyle Basehore (@TurfWindFire) March 19, 2018
Michael Scott reaction to #WinterstormTOBY pic.twitter.com/OSfp0vnBEz— ChrisShearn (@ChrisShearnYES) March 19, 2018
My reaction to #winterstormtoby pic.twitter.com/pZAxpk9oUA— Conner Arnott (@ArnottiClever) March 20, 2018
How I feel about #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/gqn3MYZ3Aa— Kassie Kavoukas (@kassiekavoukas) March 20, 2018
Only appropriate that this next winter storm is called Toby. I'll be channeling my inner Michael Scott until it's over. #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/toVH0m7xlN— Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) March 19, 2018
When all you want is warm weather and Toby has to ruin everything. #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/V9QWmd82QG— Margaret Cousins (@cousinsma5) March 20, 2018
My message to #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/8FZkBZ5nBS— Tom England (@tomengland74) March 20, 2018
I hate so much about the things that you choose to be #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/EGACWObw3i— Beccah Hendrickson (@BeccahHWGAL) March 20, 2018
When you find out this storm is called #winterstormToby pic.twitter.com/nx3eBl1Dla— Elizabeth Matheny (@matheeli) March 20, 2018
We’re getting snow tomorrow because of #winterstormtoby 😒 pic.twitter.com/i2HDGuB1d5— Tyler Hoffman (@Thoff87) March 19, 2018
Looks like #WinterStormToby is really barreling down on the region pic.twitter.com/WaRdCgjcvh— Matt Mastrogiovanni (@ThreeSixMastro) March 19, 2018
it’s not looking good #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/RoL34KTIlR— beatrice 🐝 (@bea_adinaro) March 20, 2018