March 21, 2018

Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Humor
Winter Storm Toby The Office The Office US/YouTube

Toby.

Like any major winter storm, the nor’easter bringing snow, wind and ice to the region Tuesday into Wednesday needed a name. For this latest storm, The Weather Channel — the self-dubbed handler of picking storm names — went with Toby.

That specific name, along with the timing of the nor’easter, turn out to be — *pauses for comedic effect* — the perfect storm.

The latest mid-March bombardment of unsavory weather marks the second nor'easter this month, and comes on the heels of the first day of spring. In other words, most of us are sick of these conditions and would rather just go to work and school than have another day trapped inside. (OK, maybe not school.)

All that considered, the name Toby seems quite fitting. Toby, of course, is the name of the human resources character on "The Office" who manager Michael Scott loathes.

One of the defining recurring bits on the U.S. version of the show is Steve Carell's character belittling and berating Toby Flenderson, played by Paul Lieberstein, at their Scranton workplace. 

Michael hates Toby. We all hate this weather. The Internet, knowing what to do, took appropriate action.

Enjoy:


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Humor Scranton Philadelphia Social Media Snow Twitter Storms Winter Television

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Gov. Wolf urges drivers to stay off roads as powerful nor'easter arrives
Carroll - Wet roadways before snowstorm

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Cowboys edition
032118JerryJones

Weather

Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes
Winter Storm Toby The Office

Opinion

In town full of teams on the rise, Phillies out to prove they're no different
032018_Carlos-Santana_usat

Food & Drink

You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now
Vodka-infused pizza at Scareptta

Relationships

Now, we want to hear about your GOOD neighbors
Good Neighbors

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.