January 10, 2018

As Oprah presidency rumors swirl, N.J.-based petition quickly gathers thousands of signatures

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Petitions
oprah golden globes Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. Demille Award during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

One of the most talked about moments of Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony was Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award, striking a chord with so many viewers that #OprahForPresident and #Oprah2020 suddenly became a thing on social media.



The idea of an Oprah presidency quickly evolved beyond social media fan fodder, though, when “two friends” told CNN Winfrey was “seriously considering” it. President Donald Trump was already telling media that he could beat her in 2020, while the Washington Post started compiling a list of the biggest challenges she would have to overcome as a candidate.

Whether this is a serious reality or not, one woman in New Jersey, 30-year-old Anastasia Khramova, was so inspired by Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech that she started an online petition in her community in East Windsor, Mercer County, first sending the Care2 page to a few of her friends.

Two days later and the petition already surpassed its initial goal of 6,000 signatures, now racking in supporters from all over North America and beyond.

"So many people have been inspired by Oprah over many years," the petition reads. "Her Golden Globes speech as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement was a passionate call for justice and showed she has the moral integrity to make a serious presidential run."

“The whole point of the petition is to motivate her to run,” Khramova said to NJ.com. “I was a little bit surprised and overwhelmed with the amount of support I’m getting.”

Winfrey also received a high-profile piece of encouragement from inside the political sphere when New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said, according to NJ.com, “I know that it would be a gift to the United States of America if she decided to get formally involved.”

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Petitions Philadelphia New Jersey Cory Booker Golden Globes Social Media Oprah Winfrey

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Inside a private eye's search for a teen heroin addict in Kensington
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' regular season
011018CarsonWentz

Fitness

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)
Yoga class

Performances

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert
Gaten Matarazzo

Opinion

Eagles' biggest concern is indeed quarterback – but it’s not Nick Foles
010918_ryan_usat

Investigations

Husband charged with hiring hitman to kill South Jersey radio host April Kauffman
James and April Kauffman

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.