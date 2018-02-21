February 21, 2018

Center City dive bar Oscar's Tavern shut down for health code violations

Mouse droppings, black flies and cigarette butts among findings of city inspection leading to temporary closure

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Inspections Bars
Oscar's Tavern shut down Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Oscar's Tavern, a popular dive bar at 1525 Sansom St. in Center City, was closed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, after failing a city health inspection. The shut down is expected to be temporary.

One of Philadelphia's favorite drinking holes closed its doors this week to address a long list of health violations flagged in a report by the city's Office of Food Inspection.

Oscar's Tavern, 1524 Sansom St., underwent its annual inspection Tuesday and was cited for multiple health concerns, including cigarette butts found on the floor in the food prep area and mouse droppings on a food contact surface of the kitchen's heating lamp, among other disturbing places.

Inspectors noted finding a "black residue, pink slime" on the interior of the bar's ice machine and small black flies harboring around a floor drain and catch basin in the basement.

"Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately," the report concluded. "The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours."

A person at Oscar's who answered a call to the bar Wednesday afternoon, questioned for a response to the inspection results or a message to the bar's customers, simply said, "No."

Without downplaying the seriousness of the health violations, it is doubtful that a place where Bill Murray grabs a drink in Philly will go unforgiven, in time, or no time. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Inspections Bars Center City Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
022118EaglesFans

Relationships

Illegal butcher shops? Lying, racist lunatics? Here's your 'bad-neighbor' stories
Goats in Philly

Parenting

Problem parenting: When smartphones take the front seat
phone addiction

Television

22 years after murder at Abington restaurant, fiancee relives her story for TV
Patti John Thurberg

Phillies

Best (and worst) promotional giveaways for 2018 Phillies home games
Phillies promotional giveaways 2018

Movies

'Black Panther' is a temporary moment of escapism for Black America
Black Panther

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.