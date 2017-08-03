Restaurants Greek
August 03, 2017

Owners of longtime Philly pizzeria to open gyro, souvlaki spot in Center City

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Center City is about to get an authentic Greek gryo restaurant courtesy of a man who has the clout to back it up.

Pete's Famous Pizza owner Peter Kada, who took over the 40-year-old business in 2009, tells the Philadelphia Business Journal he will soon be opening Moustaki at 21st and Race streets.

The restaurant derives its name from the Greek word for "mustache" and will feature a menu of gyros and souvlakis, Kada said. Designed by Kada's wife, Moustaki will take over a location that has cycled through several other pizza places in recent years.

Pete's Famous Pizza currently has locations at 21st and Appletree streets and 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue. The business was established in 1980 by Kada's grandparents, Pete and Effie Amptazis, who immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1969.

Kada said renovations for Moustaki are underway and the restaurant should be ready to open in September.

Michael Tanenbaum

