Legislation Alcohol
Pennsylvania Capitol Building Matt Rourke/AP

The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

October 25, 2017

Pa. crackdown targets liquor sales at Philly corner stores

Legislation Alcohol Philadelphia Business Politics Government Pennsylvania
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers hailed a proposed fiscal code amendment for what it could do to liquor sales in Philadelphia corner stores.

Along with marking a key step toward ending the state's monthslong budget impasse when it passed both the Senate and House this week, the annual amendment includes language this year that gives the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board more power to crack down on so-called "stop-and-go" stores that sell alcohol.

The bill is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for approval.

State Rep. Jordan Harris, a Democrat from Philly, told reporters that some corner stores disguise themselves as eateries.

"Because of that, you have on one side gummy bears and Twizzlers, and on the other side Christian Brothers and other beverages," Harris said, calling it a quality of life issue and a nuisance.

Critics argue that "stop-and-go" shops, which are typically convenience stores or corner delis with liquor licenses, often operate outside of the state's liquor laws, which are among the most stringent in the country. To sell malt liquor or beer, state code requires such shops to be of a certain size, to sell food and to have at least 30 chairs for seating.

Under the legislation, the board would be able to suspend a store's license if it does not meet state requirements for seating, square footage, food or health. It also allows local government to report establishments believed to be violating state code to the control board.

"This has not just happened overnight," Harris said of the stores. "It's been a problem for us for a long time."

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102417_Eagles-Wentz_AP

Awestruck Eagles running out of words to describe Carson Wentz

History

ThenNowNavyLead_Carroll.jpg

Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Neighborhoods

071117_Fishtownmural

5 Philly ’hoods you wouldn’t have recognized 60 years ago

Halloween

Halloween The Twisted Tail

10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.