Some grocery stores can now sell wine in Pennsylvania.

August 02, 2017

Pa. LCB to hike prices on 422 popular wine and spirits brands

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Pennsylvania's state-owned liquor stores are set to raise prices on hundreds of popular wine and spirits brands.

The Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday that it will increase prices – on 422 brands of wine and spirits – for the first time since the early 1990s, according to multiple reports. The products were not specified.

More than 390 items will cost another dollar; 29 other products will see prices jump from $2 to $100, PennLive reported.

The board's move followed 10 months of negotiations with suppliers of the wine and liquor products due for a hike. The board wanted those suppliers to lower their prices.

The agency originally targeted nearly 500 products for price hikes.

The board told those suppliers in a July 20 letter that they had until Monday, July 31 to cut their prices. If they didn't concede, the board would increase prices for consumers by Aug. 28, according to a copy of the letter posted on PennLive.

Suppliers of 74 products agreed to "cost concessions and considerations" with the board before Wednesday's vote, according to the Associated Press.

Andrew Parent

