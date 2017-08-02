Pa. LCB to hike prices on 422 popular wine and spirits brands

Pennsylvania's state-owned liquor stores are set to raise prices on hundreds of popular wine and spirits brands.

The Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday that it will increase prices – on 422 brands of wine and spirits – for the first time since the early 1990s, according to multiple reports. The products were not specified.

More than 390 items will cost another dollar; 29 other products will see prices jump from $2 to $100, PennLive reported.

The board's move followed 10 months of negotiations with suppliers of the wine and liquor products due for a hike. The board wanted those suppliers to lower their prices.

The agency originally targeted nearly 500 products for price hikes.

The board told those suppliers in a July 20 letter that they had until Monday, July 31 to cut their prices. If they didn't concede, the board would increase prices for consumers by Aug. 28, according to a copy of the letter posted on PennLive.

Suppliers of 74 products agreed to "cost concessions and considerations" with the board before Wednesday's vote, according to the Associated Press.