Paul Reiser poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

October 16, 2017

Paul Reiser to perform stand-up at suburban theater

The 'Mad About You' star will be on season two of Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Celebrity Paul Reiser will be at the Keswick Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5 to perform stand-up.

Reiser is best-known for his role in the 1990s TV sitcom "Mad About You," which earned him nominations for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, an American Comedy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The comedian/actor/writer/musician has accomplished much in his 30-plus years in show biz, and the list keeps growing. 

Reiser will join the cast of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" for season two as Dr. Owen.

Tickets to see Reiser in Glenside are $29.50-$49.50 per person. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Paul Reiser at Keswick Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | $29.50-$49.50 per person
Keswick Theatre
291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, PA

Sinead Cummings

