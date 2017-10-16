Paul Reiser to perform stand-up at suburban theater

Celebrity Paul Reiser will be at the Keswick Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5 to perform stand-up.

Reiser is best-known for his role in the 1990s TV sitcom "Mad About You," which earned him nominations for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, an American Comedy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.



The comedian/actor/writer/musician has accomplished much in his 30-plus years in show biz, and the list keeps growing.

Reiser will join the cast of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" for season two as Dr. Owen.

Tickets to see Reiser in Glenside are $29.50-$49.50 per person. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.