Pederson: Jason Peters is 'fine,' will practice today, play Sunday

One of the biggest matchups to watch in the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week will be the Chiefs' outstanding edge-rushing duo of Justin Houston and Dee Ford against the Eagles' offensive tackles, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson.

Peters missed all but one play in the second half in the Eagles' win over the Washington Redskins last Sunday with a groin injury. After the game, Peters said that he would be ready to play against the Chiefs this Sunday.

According to Doug Pederson, Peters is "fine." He will practice today, and play on Sunday.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, in 2014, Houston had 22 sacks. In 2015 and 2016, playing in only 16 games those two seasons combined, he had 11.5 sacks. Week 1 against the Patriots he had 2 sacks and looked like the player he was in 2014. Ford, meanwhile, had 10 sacks in a breakout season in 2016. He had a forced fumble Week 1 against the Pats.

Barring any setbacks, the Eagles will have their full offensive line intact in KC.

Asked about cornerback Ronald Darby, Pederson said the team was still gathering more information, and that Darby is "week-to-week."

