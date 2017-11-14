Restaurant serving Pedialyte cocktails at brunch

The Pour House, which has locations in North Wales and Exton, PA, and Westmont, N.J., is introducing a new brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu caters to the hungover, offering "Recovery Cocktails" with Pedialyte. The brand helps prevent dehydration and replaces nutrients and electrolytes.

Try the Transfusion Krush with grape-flavored Pedialyte, Three Olives grape and ginger ale, or sip on the Weekend Krush with orange-flavored Pedialyte, Three Olives orange and fresh-squeezed orange juice.

More traditional brunch cocktails will be available, too. There will be coffee with a kick and bloody marys with blue cheese-stuffed olives and bacon.

As for food, the brunch menu options range from Grilled Cheese Egg-In-A-Hole to Custard French Toast to the Hangover Burger.

"Recovery Cocktails" are $7.50 and brunch foods are around $9-$12.

The Pour House Brunch

Saturdays and Sundays

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

124 N. Haddon Ave., Westmont, N.J.

(856) 869-4600

116 Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA

(610) 280-7900

29 Airport Sq., North Wales, PA

(267) 645-4000

