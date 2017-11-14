Food & Drink Brunch
Pour House Courtesy of the Pour House/PhillyVoice

A bloody mary at the Pour House.

November 14, 2017

Restaurant serving Pedialyte cocktails at brunch

If you're hungover and you know it, check this out

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Pour House, which has locations in North Wales and Exton, PA, and Westmont, N.J., is introducing a new brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu caters to the hungover, offering "Recovery Cocktails" with Pedialyte. The brand helps prevent dehydration and replaces nutrients and electrolytes.

Try the Transfusion Krush with grape-flavored Pedialyte, Three Olives grape and ginger ale, or sip on the Weekend Krush with orange-flavored Pedialyte, Three Olives orange and fresh-squeezed orange juice.

RELATED: New shot at SuGa "pours like a liquid, tastes like a solid" | Shake Shack to serve chili on burgers, dogs, fries for limited time

More traditional brunch cocktails will be available, too. There will be coffee with a kick and bloody marys with blue cheese-stuffed olives and bacon.

As for food, the brunch menu options range from Grilled Cheese Egg-In-A-Hole to Custard French Toast to the Hangover Burger.

"Recovery Cocktails" are $7.50 and brunch foods are around $9-$12.

The Pour House Brunch

Saturdays and Sundays
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
124 N. Haddon Ave., Westmont, N.J.
(856) 869-4600

116 Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA
(610) 280-7900

29 Airport Sq., North Wales, PA
(267) 645-4000

