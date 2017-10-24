Food & Drink Shake Shack
Chili at Shake Shack Courtesy of Shake Shack/PhillyVoice

Shake Shack will be serving the chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog and chili cheese fries at Shacks nationwide (except airports, stadiums and ballparks) for a limited time.

October 24, 2017

Shake Shack to serve chili on burgers, dogs, fries for limited time

For some reason, crinkle-cut fries just taste better smothered in cheese and chili

Food & Drink Shake Shack Philadelphia Eateries Chili
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Shake Shack is preparing for colder weather by debuting a chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog and chili cheese fries for a limited time.

The limited-edition menu items will become available in Shake Shacks nationwide (except airports, stadiums and ballparks) on Thursday, Nov. 2.

RELATED: New details on the massive Yards Brewery opening

The chili is made with smoked and slow-braised beef and Chile de árbol peppers. 

If you'd prefer the winter comfort food by itself, ask for a side of chili to score a cup.

In Philly, there are Shake Shacks at 2000 Sansom St. and 3200 Chestnut St. There are also two Shake Shacks at the King of Prussia Mall.

Shake Shack Limited-Edition Chili Menu

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 2
Shake Shacks nationwide

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Development

SEPTA King of Prussia

Here's what the extended King of Prussia SEPTA rail would look like

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Food

Cheesesteak

'Monday Night Football' teaches fans how not to make a Philly cheesesteak

Halloween

Halloween costume party

Quirky Halloween events to check out this October

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.