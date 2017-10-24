Shake Shack to serve chili on burgers, dogs, fries for limited time

Shake Shack is preparing for colder weather by debuting a chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog and chili cheese fries for a limited time.



The limited-edition menu items will become available in Shake Shacks nationwide (except airports, stadiums and ballparks) on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The chili is made with smoked and slow-braised beef and Chile de árbol peppers.

If you'd prefer the winter comfort food by itself, ask for a side of chili to score a cup.



In Philly, there are Shake Shacks at 2000 Sansom St. and 3200 Chestnut St. There are also two Shake Shacks at the King of Prussia Mall.

Shake Shack Limited-Edition Chili Menu

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 2

Shake Shacks nationwide