Pennsylvania Ballet to present 'Swan Lake' at the Academy of Music

The Pennsylvania Ballet will kick off the spring season at the Academy of Music with Swan Lake, one of the most celebrated classical ballets of all time. This will be the ballet’s first time in more than 20 years presenting the full traditional production based on the choreography of Marius Petipa. There are 10 performances scheduled between March 8 – 18.

This captivating production shares the heartbreaking love story of a young Prince Siegfried and his love for Odette, who is cursed to live the life of a swan by day and human by night. Brought to life by impressive dancing, beautiful sets and costumes and the gorgeous Tchaikovsky score, this performance is not one to be missed.

“We’ll present this iconic ballet in its truest, purest form,” said Angel Corella, Pennsylvania Ballet Artistic Director. “I hope you’ll be thrilled by the drama, the virtuosic dancing, and of course, mesmerized by Tchaikovsky’s exquisite score.”

“Swan Lake” at The Academy of Music will run:

• Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 10 at 2:00 p.m.

• Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m.

• Friday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m.

• Friday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

• Saturday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 8 through Sunday, March 18

The Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102