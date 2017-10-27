Pennsylvania lawmaker: Allow liquor store, bar employees to confiscate fake IDs

A potential amendment to Pennsylvania's liquor code would allow bouncers at bars and cashiers at state liquor stores to snatch fake IDs from customers after they've determined they're fraudulent.

State Rep. Adam Harris, R-Juniata, is looking for co-sponsors for legislation that would permit employees at establishments with liquor licenses and state-run stores to confiscate an invalid ID.

"Permitting the immediate confiscation of these illegal and invalid identification cards removes them from the hands of underage drinkers and further helps to discourage the use of fake identification cards in the future," Harris said in a memo.

Under the proposed amendment, employees would be allowed to take the ID only after using a scanning device to confirm it's a fake.

After taking the ID, employees would have to hand it over to local law enforcement within 24 hours.

Law enforcement would then have to determine the validity of the ID within 48 hours of taking possession. If it turns out the ID is real, they'd be required to mail it back to the holder.