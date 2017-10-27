Laws Alcohol
PLCB Handout Art/PLCB

The exterior of a state-run Wine & Spirits store.

October 27, 2017

Pennsylvania lawmaker: Allow liquor store, bar employees to confiscate fake IDs

Laws Alcohol Pennsylvania Drinking Identification
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A potential amendment to Pennsylvania's liquor code would allow bouncers at bars and cashiers at state liquor stores to snatch fake IDs from customers after they've determined they're fraudulent.

State Rep. Adam Harris, R-Juniata, is looking for co-sponsors for legislation that would permit employees at establishments with liquor licenses and state-run stores to confiscate an invalid ID.

"Permitting the immediate confiscation of these illegal and invalid identification cards removes them from the hands of underage drinkers and further helps to discourage the use of fake identification cards in the future," Harris said in a memo.

Under the proposed amendment, employees would be allowed to take the ID only after using a scanning device to confirm it's a fake.

After taking the ID, employees would have to hand it over to local law enforcement within 24 hours.

Law enforcement would then have to determine the validity of the ID within 48 hours of taking possession. If it turns out the ID is real, they'd be required to mail it back to the holder.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Animal abuse

Community rallies behind dog left for dead in trash outside Philly rec center

Media

Dodgers Stadium

FOX29 cuts into World Series with commercials, broadcasts game without announcers

Eagles

102517CJBeathard

Eagles would be wise to beware the heavy underdog

Wellness

hangovers

Why do hangovers get worse with age?

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.