April 23, 2018

Pennsylvania lawmaker calls colleague 'lying homosexual' in Facebook rant

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe's post attacked Rep. Brian Sims, as well as Rep. Chris Rabb, who he called a 'liberal loser'

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Social Media
Brian Sims Daryl Metcalfe Matt Rourke/Marc Levy/AP Photo

State representatives Brian Sims and Daryl Metcalfe.

Republican Pennsylvania State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe has brushed up his sleeves and, like the great wordsmiths before him, blessed us all with yet another online tirade against his Democratic colleagues.

Metcalfe – who, if you were wondering, is a noted not-gay person – this time has taken aim at Rep. Chris Rabb, a Democrat who represents neighborhoods in Northwest Philly. Rabb filed a letter last week with House officials stating that Metcalfe was overly threatening during a recent argument between the two politicians.

Metcalfe reacted by quickly stringing together a Facebook post light on punctuation and heavy on irreverent name-calling, labeling Rabb a “liberal loser” and Philadelphia Rep. Brian Sims, the first openly gay elected state legislator, a “lying homosexual.”

In his Facebook post, Metcalfe claimed he was the true victim in the interaction between himself and Rabb, stating, “There is a pattern to the attacks that have been made against me by liberal loser Democrat legislators on my committee.”

He goes on to say Sims is “under an ethics investigation” and that Rep. Matt Bradford is “touchy-feely” and has “touched me over 40 times in what many observers have said is an attempt to provoke me!”

Metcalfe expanded on these assertions in an interview with the Associated Press published Saturday, saying he thinks Sims’ sexuality is immoral.

Sims has since responded to Metcalfe’s outburst, first doing a “Mean Girls” inspired parody of a Burn Book that Metcalfe presumably has hidden in his closet.

Later, on Facebook, Sims called upon the public to help get Metcalfe removed as chair of the State Government Committee.

“Nothing quite like waking up to find out that the Associated Press picked up a story about your crazy bigoted colleague calling you a ‘lying homosexual.’ Now Kentucky, California and Virginia know.”

He goes on to say that Metcalfe is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, and bigoted.

The initial interaction between Rabb and Metcalfe that sparked the social media war turned negative when Metcalfe allegedly told Rabb, while arguing about a redistricting bill, “we’d have a very different conversation on the street.”

“Such language is commonly used as a threat of violence. And being that it is widely rumored that Rep. Metcalfe carries a firearm on him inside of the Capitol complex, I take that thread very seriously,” Rabb wrote in a letter dated April 16.

“I wanted to appraise your office of this threat so that all possible measures can be taken to ensure my safety while in the Capitol.”

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Social Media Harrisburg Philadelphia Daryl Metcalfe State Capital Brian Sims Pennsylvania Facebook

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.