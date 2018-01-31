January 31, 2018

Pennsylvania teacher apologizes after 'Hiliar Clinton' joke

By PhillyVoice staff
Odd News Education
01312018_Daily_Item Source: The Daily Item, Sunbury PA/via Newseum

Reported by The Daily Item of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, the story ran atop Wednesday's front page.

Hiliar Rodham Clinton.

That's how a Pennsylvania teacher helped a student address a letter to the former presidential candidate.

Now Benjamin Attinger, a teacher at Shikellamy Middle School in Sunbury, has apologized for his attempt at humor. He admitted intentionally misspelling Clinton's name to emphasize the word "liar" in a sixth-grade student's letter, the The Daily Item newspaper of Sunbury reported.

Mary Reinard, 11, who lives in Sunbury, told newspaper that she wanted to write to Clinton because she was her hero.

In a voicemail, Attinger admitted that "it was kind of a joke."

Mary's stepmother, Shannon Reinard, 35, is angered that politics crept into her daughter's classroom. She and her daughter met with the teacher and officials at the school on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

Shannon Reinard told the Daily Item that Attinger, a 2012 graduate of Bloomsburg University, has apologized to Mary.

For the full story, check out the Daily Item's website.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Odd News Education Pennsylvania Teachers Politics Hillary Clinton

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Attorney: Horse-punching client getting treatment for alcohol addiction
Horse Punchers

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
012917EricRowe

Eagles

Photos: An Eagles/Patriots rivalry that pits even the colonists against each other
Carroll - Betsy Ross Eagles Flag

Fashion

Historic Philadelphia dress collection featured on 'Strange Inheritance'
Darnell Collection

Sixers

Sixers' loss to Bucks shows how ugly things can get without Joel Embiid
012918-JustinAnderson-USAToday

Hackers

ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme
01302018_Diebold_Opteva_562_wiki

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.