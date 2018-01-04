January 04, 2018

Pennsylvania's live bald eagle cam is back

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bald Eagles
Bald Eagles Pennsylvania Game Commission/Twitter

A screenshot from the Pennsylvania Game Commission's bald eagle cam.

Time wasters and wildlife aficionados alike have something to be excited about for the new year.

Pennsylvania's live bald eagle camera is back. The game commission announced Wednesday its live feed of a bald eagle nest in Hanover, York County, is up and running, 24/7.

There had been doubt whether the large birds of prey would return to the same nest in the 75-foot-tall tree adjacent to Codorus State Park.

Although two eaglets had hatched in the nest in March and took their first flights in June, the nest collapsed later in 2017 and fell apart again the last time the camera was online, the commission said.

Still, the adult eagles were able to rebuild their nest in the same spot, where they are settled in for the nesting season, which lasts from around December through June.

The two live cameras focused on the nest provide viewers rare, up-close and personal glimpses of mother nature.

"We receive so many appreciative comments from people across the country, and teachers who use the livestream in their classrooms as a teaching tool," Codorus State Park operations manager Deanna Schall said.

The cameras have provided fascinating moments for viewers in the past, such as two bald eaglets feeding on a cat or the live births, as seen in the 2015 video below from Hanover. 

Of course, game officials encourage Pennsylvanians to go out and try to see the real thing in person.

“While it’s always a thrill to see a bald eagle in the wild, the Game Commission’s Eagle Cam allows viewers to see bald eagles in ways they never could through binoculars or a spotting scope,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan J. Burhans.

You can watch the live bald eagle cam by clicking here.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Bald Eagles Hanover Animals Videos Pennsylvania York County

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools to close again Friday
Carroll - Snow Dogs

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
010418EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Medical Marijuana

Unclear how Sessions' decision will affect Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program
Jeff Sessions

Sixers

Five observations from Sixers vs. Spurs
010317-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Ask Hickey

Ask Hickey: Can you hunt in Philly's Hunting Park?
01042018_Hunting_Park_GE

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.