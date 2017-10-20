SEPTA Regional Rail
02262016_SEPTA_regional_rail_train_generic_TC Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

SEPTA Regional Rail train.

October 20, 2017

Person fatally struck on SEPTA tracks for third time this week

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A train fatally struck a person on tracks used by SEPTA's Regional Rail service for the second day in a row on Friday.

The person was struck north of Jenkintown station by an out-of-service SEPTA train shortly after 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the transportation authority said.

No further details on the victim were available Friday afternoon.

Regional Rail trains faced residual delays after service was temporarily suspended on the Warminster and Lansdale-Doylestown lines. Service resumed around 4 p.m., SEPTA officials said.

Residual delays of up to about 30 minutes were expected.

The incident marks the third time this week that a SEPTA train struck and killed a pedestrian.

A man in his sixties was fatally struck Thursday by an outbound SEPTA train heading to Warminster, and a train on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line fatally struck another man during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

