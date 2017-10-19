SEPTA Regional Rail
A SEPTA Regional Rail train in Center City Philadelphia.

October 19, 2017

SEPTA suspends service on Warminster Line after fatality on tracks

SEPTA Regional Rail Warminster Philadelphia
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

SEPTA's Warminster Line remains suspended on Thursday afternoon in response to a fatality on the tracks, causing significant rush hour delays throughout the Regional Rail system. 

SEPTA officials said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Fern Rock Station, where a man in his sixties was fatally struck by an outbound train heading to Warminster. 

The incident also initially forced the suspension of SEPTA's Doylestown and West Trenton lines, which continue to experience delays of up to an hour or more. Commuters on the Lansdale line can also expect significant delays. 

All other lines could experience delays of up to 15 minutes. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

