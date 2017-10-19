SEPTA suspends service on Warminster Line after fatality on tracks

SEPTA's Warminster Line remains suspended on Thursday afternoon in response to a fatality on the tracks, causing significant rush hour delays throughout the Regional Rail system.

SEPTA officials said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Fern Rock Station, where a man in his sixties was fatally struck by an outbound train heading to Warminster.

The incident also initially forced the suspension of SEPTA's Doylestown and West Trenton lines, which continue to experience delays of up to an hour or more. Commuters on the Lansdale line can also expect significant delays.

All other lines could experience delays of up to 15 minutes.

