Intense coastal storm to bring heavy rains and wild winds – but snow?

A low-pressure system developing off the Jersey coast tonight is expected to intensify rapidly, spreading rain – and perhaps snow – across the region.

The rain, slower-than-expected to arrive, is expected to start in time for the Thursday evening rush hour, the National Weather Service said. It will approach from the west and steady rain will fall primarily along and west of I-95.

What is more unclear is whether enough cold air will be drawn from the north to change the rain to snow and, if so, how much will accumulate.

The storm, which has prompted a high wind warning and flood watch for the area, will be strongest in the Poconos and northern New Jersey, where there is a potential for blizzard conditions.

A high wind warning, upgraded from a watch, is in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire region, forecasters said. Northwest winds from 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will develop toward midday Friday. Peak gusts to 60 mph are most likely to occur from mid afternoon to late evening Friday. Winds will gradually diminish late Friday night.

With the ground saturated, there is the potential for high winds to blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The flood watch is in effect for the entire region from late Thursday night until late Friday night. Once it starts, the rain is expected to persist through Friday and perhaps into the night. Low-lying and poor drainage flooding is likely where the heaviest rain occurs. Flooding is possible Friday night into Saturday with runoff into larger streams and rivers, according to forecasters.

The rain should continue overnight and can be expected to be moderate to locally heavy at times. Rainfall totals tonight may range from 0.75 to 1.25 inches from the Poconos, the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County into northern and central New Jersey. Lesser amounts are anticipated in areas to the west and south toward Philadelphia.

The rain is expected to change to snow in the elevated terrain of the Poconos late Thursday night, with a couple inches of snow possible by daybreak.

The easterly wind is expected to become north, then northwest overnight. Low temperatures are anticipated to fall into the 30s in the Poconos and in far northern New Jersey, and into the lower 40s for points south.

Forecasters said there was a lack of confidence on how much cold air will make it to the immediate Philadelphia area and therefore on snow accumulation totals. Significant forecast changes are possible in the next 24 hours for Friday and Friday night.

The National Weather Service is expected to update its forecast around 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, models are suggesting increased potential for another major coastal storm by the middle of next week, with possibly heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding, forecasters said.