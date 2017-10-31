Eagles players to walk in fundraiser fashion show

On Monday, Nov. 13, the fourth annual Fashion Touchdown will take place.

The event, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, will feature current and former Philadelphia Eagles players strutting their stuff on the runway.

Rodney McLeod (safety), Alshon Jeffrey (wide receiver), Brent Celek (tight end), Trey Burton (tight end), Najee Goode (linebacker), Chris Long (defensive end) and Todd Herremans (former offensive lineman) will don custom-made suits from Robbini Bespoke.

Their significant others will also walk the runway in Nicole Miller.

Hair and makeup will be done by Jason Matthew Salon and manicures will be done by Lacquer Lounge.

General admission tickets for Fashion Touchdown are $150. VIP tickets for $225 and Young Professional tickets for $100 are also available. Sales end Friday, Nov. 3.

The funds raised will enable Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region "to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better," according to the event website.



Monday, Nov. 13

6:30-9:30 p.m. | $100-$225 per person

Ballroom at the Ben

834 Chestnut St.

